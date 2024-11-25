Left Menu

Supreme Court Rebukes Authorities for Lax Air Pollution Measures

The Supreme Court criticized the AAP government and Delhi police for failing to enforce GRAP-IV air quality measures. It directed the Commission for Air Quality Management to take action against negligent officials. The court insisted on maintaining measures until a consistent drop in AQI is observed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:19 IST
The Supreme Court expressed stern disapproval towards the AAP government and Delhi police for their inadequate implementation of GRAP-IV, measures designed to manage air quality. The apex court has instructed the Commission for Air Quality Management to hold accountable those officials who have not met their obligations.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih remarked that authorities have not exerted sufficient effort in enforcing clauses 1 through 3 of GRAP-IV. The court noted a 'serious lapse' as police deployments at entry points were minimal and lacked proper instructions.

The court, dissatisfied with the current compliance level, refused to ease GRAP-IV restrictions. It called for immediate data update on AQI levels to assess further actions during the next hearing and emphasized the importance of stringent measures to curb air pollution in Delhi and surrounding regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

