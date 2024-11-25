Supreme Court Rebukes Authorities for Lax Air Pollution Measures

The Supreme Court expressed stern disapproval towards the AAP government and Delhi police for their inadequate implementation of GRAP-IV, measures designed to manage air quality. The apex court has instructed the Commission for Air Quality Management to hold accountable those officials who have not met their obligations.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih remarked that authorities have not exerted sufficient effort in enforcing clauses 1 through 3 of GRAP-IV. The court noted a 'serious lapse' as police deployments at entry points were minimal and lacked proper instructions.

The court, dissatisfied with the current compliance level, refused to ease GRAP-IV restrictions. It called for immediate data update on AQI levels to assess further actions during the next hearing and emphasized the importance of stringent measures to curb air pollution in Delhi and surrounding regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)