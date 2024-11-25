Landmark Verdict: Supreme Court Upholds 'Socialist' and 'Secular' Preamble Terms
The Supreme Court has dismissed pleas challenging the 1976 constitutional amendment adding 'socialist' and 'secular' to the Preamble. Rejecting arguments of delayed filing, the court emphasized these terms as integral to constitutional equality and secularism, with Parliament empowered to amend the Preamble as confirmed by Article 368.
In a historic ruling on Monday, the Supreme Court upheld the 1976 amendment to the Indian Constitution that incorporated the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' into the Preamble. The court unanimously dismissed challenges against this amendment, terming the pleas frivolous and overly delayed.
Authored by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the verdict emphasized that 'socialist' and 'secular' are fundamental elements of the Preamble, reinforcing India's commitment to equality and a non-religious state. The amendment, part of the 42nd constitutional revision under Indira Gandhi, underscores the expansive amending powers of the Parliament under Article 368.
The bench further highlighted that India's secular framework allows freedom of religious practice, aligning with constitutional rights, while affirming that the state does not endorse or oppose any particular religion, maintaining the foundational principle of equality.
