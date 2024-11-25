Cautious Steps Towards Ceasefire: Israel and Hezbollah at a Crossroads

In a volatile conflict marked by fierce combat and diplomatic negotiation, Israel is moving towards a potential ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, although significant hurdles remain, according to statements made by the Israeli government on Monday. While Lebanese officials express cautious optimism, trust issues regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu persist.

The Israeli ambassador to the United States hinted a deal could emerge within days, with Netanyahu having given preliminary approval. However, heightened hostilities continue as Israeli airstrikes claim multiple lives in Beirut, matched by Hezbollah's substantial rocket barrage targeting Israel.

Efforts for peace received a boost from U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein, who reported notable progress after discussions in both Beirut and Israel. Yet, Lebanon remains wary, citing Netanyahu's reliability, as both nations grapple with balancing military actions and diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)