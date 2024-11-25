Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for SIT Over CBI in Kolkata Custodial Case

The Supreme Court directed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations of custodial torture in Kolkata, citing concerns over repeatedly burdening the CBI. The court modified the Calcutta High Court's order for a CBI probe, appointing young IPS officers to lead the SIT instead, ensuring a fair process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday emphasized the strain on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) when routinely handling probes, citing potential impacts on state police morale. Judges Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to handle the case of alleged custodial torture during protests in Kolkata.

The bench revised a previous Calcutta High Court decision that mandated a CBI investigation. Instead, it appointed a three-member SIT, trusting senior state IPS officers to conduct an independent and unbiased inquiry, amidst concerns over the CBI's overwhelming case load.

The Court highlighted the young IPS officers' integrity, urging the SIT to act swiftly and uphold constitutional values. Meanwhile, the state government's appeal against the CBI probe was noted, reflecting on the Calcutta High Court's initial approval for an independent investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

