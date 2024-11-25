Supreme Court Calls for SIT Over CBI in Kolkata Custodial Case

The Supreme Court on Monday emphasized the strain on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) when routinely handling probes, citing potential impacts on state police morale. Judges Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to handle the case of alleged custodial torture during protests in Kolkata.

The bench revised a previous Calcutta High Court decision that mandated a CBI investigation. Instead, it appointed a three-member SIT, trusting senior state IPS officers to conduct an independent and unbiased inquiry, amidst concerns over the CBI's overwhelming case load.

The Court highlighted the young IPS officers' integrity, urging the SIT to act swiftly and uphold constitutional values. Meanwhile, the state government's appeal against the CBI probe was noted, reflecting on the Calcutta High Court's initial approval for an independent investigation.

