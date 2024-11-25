Left Menu

Israel and Lebanon: On the Brink of a Historic Ceasefire

The Israeli cabinet is set to convene to approve a Lebanon ceasefire deal, which could end the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah. Reports indicate that Israel and Lebanon have reached an agreement on the terms, potentially paving the way for peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:51 IST
Israel and Lebanon: On the Brink of a Historic Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli cabinet is poised to convene on Tuesday with a decisive agenda: to approve a pivotal ceasefire deal with Lebanon, as relayed by a senior Israeli official to Reuters. This diplomatic move could mark a significant chapter in Israeli-Lebanese relations.

Adding to the anticipation, another Israeli official has confirmed that the cabinet will discuss the crucial terms of this agreement, which holds the promise of being finalized in the coming days. The deal is seen as a potential resolution to the longstanding Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

Earlier reports from the U.S. news site Axios confirmed that both Israel and Lebanon have consented to the terms of a ceasefire agreement, signaling a possible halt to decades of hostilities and opening a window for peace prospects in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024