Israel and Lebanon: On the Brink of a Historic Ceasefire

The Israeli cabinet is poised to convene on Tuesday with a decisive agenda: to approve a pivotal ceasefire deal with Lebanon, as relayed by a senior Israeli official to Reuters. This diplomatic move could mark a significant chapter in Israeli-Lebanese relations.

Adding to the anticipation, another Israeli official has confirmed that the cabinet will discuss the crucial terms of this agreement, which holds the promise of being finalized in the coming days. The deal is seen as a potential resolution to the longstanding Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

Earlier reports from the U.S. news site Axios confirmed that both Israel and Lebanon have consented to the terms of a ceasefire agreement, signaling a possible halt to decades of hostilities and opening a window for peace prospects in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)