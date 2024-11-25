Odisha Court Sentences Trio to Life for Heinous Crime

On Monday, an Odisha court delivered a life sentence to three individuals convicted of murdering a 13-year-old girl by setting a house on fire in Mayurbhanj district.

The crime took place on March 26, 2017, in Dolipada village under the Sarat Police Station, where the young girl was trapped inside a burning thatched-roofed house while she was studying, leading to her immediate death.

The judgment from the Mayurbhanj District Fast Track Court Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak relied on testimonies from 35 witnesses and medical evidence, confirming the involvement of Chakradhar Nayak, his wife Anima Bal, and their servant Chintamani Biswal.

(With inputs from agencies.)