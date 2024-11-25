Left Menu

Odisha Court Sentences Trio to Life for Heinous Crime

A court in Odisha has sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of a 13-year-old girl in Mayurbhanj district. The victim died in a house fire set by the convicts in 2017. The sentence was based on witness statements and medical reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:26 IST
Odisha Court Sentences Trio to Life for Heinous Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, an Odisha court delivered a life sentence to three individuals convicted of murdering a 13-year-old girl by setting a house on fire in Mayurbhanj district.

The crime took place on March 26, 2017, in Dolipada village under the Sarat Police Station, where the young girl was trapped inside a burning thatched-roofed house while she was studying, leading to her immediate death.

The judgment from the Mayurbhanj District Fast Track Court Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak relied on testimonies from 35 witnesses and medical evidence, confirming the involvement of Chakradhar Nayak, his wife Anima Bal, and their servant Chintamani Biswal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024