A court in Volgograd, Russia, has sentenced 20-year-old Nikita Zhuravel to 14 years in prison for state treason, adding to his previous conviction for burning the Koran. This complex case intertwines charges of corresponding with Ukrainian intelligence and acts of treason against the Russian Federation.

The case garnered attention when Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov shared footage of his son attacking Zhuravel, who had been transferred to a Chechen prison. Authorities claimed this was due to public pressure after Zhuravel's initial offense in Volgograd, his hometown.

Zhuravel had pleaded guilty and has been accused of sending sensitive military information to Ukrainian contacts. This case is among a rising number of treason accusations in Russia, reflecting intensified crackdowns since the start of the Ukraine conflict.

