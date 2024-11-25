Treason and Controversy: The Case of Nikita Zhuravel
Nikita Zhuravel, previously sentenced for burning the Koran, faces a 14-year treason conviction in Russia. Alleged ties with Ukrainian intelligence and acts against Russian security put him under intense scrutiny. His case highlights Russia's clampdown on dissent amid its Ukraine conflict.
A court in Volgograd, Russia, has sentenced 20-year-old Nikita Zhuravel to 14 years in prison for state treason, adding to his previous conviction for burning the Koran. This complex case intertwines charges of corresponding with Ukrainian intelligence and acts of treason against the Russian Federation.
The case garnered attention when Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov shared footage of his son attacking Zhuravel, who had been transferred to a Chechen prison. Authorities claimed this was due to public pressure after Zhuravel's initial offense in Volgograd, his hometown.
Zhuravel had pleaded guilty and has been accused of sending sensitive military information to Ukrainian contacts. This case is among a rising number of treason accusations in Russia, reflecting intensified crackdowns since the start of the Ukraine conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
