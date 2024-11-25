Left Menu

Tensions Erupt Over Mosque Survey in Sambhal

The management committee of Sambhal's Jama Masjid blames local authorities and police for violence in the district's Kot area, resulting in four deaths. A controversial mosque survey sparked clashes. Allegations include unlawful actions by officials and police misconduct, leading to chaos and arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:42 IST
Tensions Erupt Over Mosque Survey in Sambhal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The volatile situation in Sambhal's Kot area intensified as the committee of Jama Masjid accused local authorities and police of instigating violence that resulted in four deaths.

At a press conference, Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid committee, charged the district's Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra and Circle Officer Anuj Kumar with wrongful actions during a disputed mosque survey. Ali alleges these actions fueled unrest, including an unlawful survey directive and aggressive crowd control measures.

The clashes, involving gunfire and stone-pelting, erupted over claims that the mosque site was a former temple. While the conflict continues to escalate with multiple arrests, Ali has reached out to governmental leaders for victim compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024