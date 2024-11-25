Tensions Erupt Over Mosque Survey in Sambhal

The volatile situation in Sambhal's Kot area intensified as the committee of Jama Masjid accused local authorities and police of instigating violence that resulted in four deaths.

At a press conference, Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid committee, charged the district's Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra and Circle Officer Anuj Kumar with wrongful actions during a disputed mosque survey. Ali alleges these actions fueled unrest, including an unlawful survey directive and aggressive crowd control measures.

The clashes, involving gunfire and stone-pelting, erupted over claims that the mosque site was a former temple. While the conflict continues to escalate with multiple arrests, Ali has reached out to governmental leaders for victim compensation.

