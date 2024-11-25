Allahabad High Court Clears Path for Ayodhya Bypoll
The Allahabad High Court has allowed the withdrawal of petitions challenging Samajwadi Party leader Awadhesh Prasad's election from Milkipur, clearing the way for a bypoll in Ayodhya district. The seat was vacated after Prasad was elected to Parliament. Former MLA Gorakhnath and another petitioner withdrew their challenges.
The Allahabad High Court has paved the way for a bypoll in Ayodhya's Milkipur constituency by permitting the withdrawal of petitions challenging the election of Awadhesh Prasad from the 2022 assembly elections.
The high court's Lucknow bench, led by Justice Pankaj Bhatia, dismissed the petitions after Gorakhnath and another petitioner sought their withdrawal. This follows Prasad's election to the Lok Sabha, leaving the assembly seat vacant.
Earlier contentions regarding procedural lapses in petition withdrawal were addressed, ensuring all respondents received notices in compliance with required protocol. The bypoll timing aligns with recent polls where BJP and allies won dominantly.
