Left Menu

Bhiwandi Police Rescue Kidnapped Child Sold in Mumbai

Police in Bhiwandi, Thane have successfully rescued a kidnapped child sold in Mumbai, arresting three people. The rescue involved screening CCTV footage, leading to the apprehension of Mohammad Yunus Aminuddin Sha, the prime suspect. The child was sold to two men in Kurla for Rs 60,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:03 IST
Bhiwandi Police Rescue Kidnapped Child Sold in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police in Bhiwandi, Thane have rescued a child who was kidnapped and subsequently sold in Mumbai, as confirmed by officials on Monday.

Senior Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Shanti Nagar police station stated that three individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case. The child, kidnapped from Ramnagar on November 17, was located after meticulous scrutiny of CCTV footage.

The investigation led to the capture of Mohammad Yunus Aminuddin Sha, who confessed to selling the child for Rs 60,000. The buyers, who had been informed the boy was an orphan, also face arrest. The child was rescued in Kurla and returned safely to their family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024