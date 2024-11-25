Bhiwandi Police Rescue Kidnapped Child Sold in Mumbai

In a significant breakthrough, police in Bhiwandi, Thane have rescued a child who was kidnapped and subsequently sold in Mumbai, as confirmed by officials on Monday.

Senior Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Shanti Nagar police station stated that three individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case. The child, kidnapped from Ramnagar on November 17, was located after meticulous scrutiny of CCTV footage.

The investigation led to the capture of Mohammad Yunus Aminuddin Sha, who confessed to selling the child for Rs 60,000. The buyers, who had been informed the boy was an orphan, also face arrest. The child was rescued in Kurla and returned safely to their family.

