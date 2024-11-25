Rice Mill Misappropriation Shockwaves in Sangrur

In a shocking development, four partners of a rice mill in Sangrur have been booked for allegedly misappropriating 14 wagons of paddy, resulting in a substantial financial loss to the state government, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau announced on Monday.

According to a spokesperson from the bureau, the accused rice millers had an agreement with the state procurement agency, Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation (PUNSUP), for the storage of paddy and rice for the year 2011-12. It came to light through an inquiry, initially triggered by a complaint from the then district controller of the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Sangrur.

A physical inspection revealed a shortage of 14 wagons of paddy, and it was discovered that the accused had used a fake certificate to deceive the inspecting team. Legal action has been initiated under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, stated the spokesperson.

