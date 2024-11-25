Left Menu

Rice Mill Misappropriation Shockwaves in Sangrur

Four partners of a rice mill in Sangrur are accused of misappropriating 14 wagons of paddy, leading to significant losses for the state. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau unraveled the fraud during an inspection, revealing the use of fake certificates to conceal the misdeeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, four partners of a rice mill in Sangrur have been booked for allegedly misappropriating 14 wagons of paddy, resulting in a substantial financial loss to the state government, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau announced on Monday.

According to a spokesperson from the bureau, the accused rice millers had an agreement with the state procurement agency, Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation (PUNSUP), for the storage of paddy and rice for the year 2011-12. It came to light through an inquiry, initially triggered by a complaint from the then district controller of the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Sangrur.

A physical inspection revealed a shortage of 14 wagons of paddy, and it was discovered that the accused had used a fake certificate to deceive the inspecting team. Legal action has been initiated under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, stated the spokesperson.

