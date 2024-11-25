Punjab's New High-Security Prisons: An AI-Driven Initiative

The Punjab government is advancing its prison security measures with a state-of-the-art facility slated for development near Jagraon, Ludhiana, targeting gangsters and hardened criminals. Punjab Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar emphasized this initiative's focus on modern security during an address at the Punjab Jail Training School in Patiala.

New prison infrastructures will be strategically situated at least one kilometer away from local inhabitants, ensuring that advanced technologies, including cutting-edge jammers, do not interfere with civilian life, Bhullar outlined. This distance also serves to thwart attempts to smuggle drugs and mobile phones into these facilities.

The minister elaborated on ongoing challenges such as security concerns, staffing needs, and prisoner rehabilitation efforts. Punjab is set to modernize its prisons with AI-based CCTV surveillance and enhanced mobile jamming systems. Recruitment for key positions, including deputy superintendents of police, warders, and medical staff, is on the horizon. As part of rehabilitation, petrol pumps have been introduced in eight prisons across the state.

