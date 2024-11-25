Left Menu

Karachi's Crime Wave: A City Gripped by Fear

Karachi faces a surge in street crimes, with nearly 45,000 incidents in 2024. Residents are gripped by fear as muggings increase, driven by ineffective policing and the rise of the 'Auto-Rickshaw gang'. The city's crime wave has escalated to incidents of mob justice as public trust in authorities wanes.

Karachi, the bustling metropolis of Pakistan, is plagued by a rising tide of street crimes, leaving its nearly 20 million residents feeling unsafe. In the first eight months of 2024 alone, the city witnessed around 45,000 street crime incidents, sparking widespread fear and anxiety among its citizens.

According to the Police Citizens Liaison Committee, nearly 100 individuals have lost their lives to street crimes this year, compared to 118 last year. Residents, like factory worker Bashir Babu, express their fear of venturing outside due to the constant threat of muggings.

A new menacing trend has emerged in the form of the 'Auto-Rickshaw gang,' targeting passengers, often with the complicity of rickshaw drivers. In response to lax policing and rampant corruption, some citizens have resorted to mob justice, confronting criminals with firearms or lethal force.

