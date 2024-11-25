Left Menu

Village Clash: Police Force Under Siege

A police outpost in-charge and a constable were attacked and held hostage in a village following a clash. One officer was seriously injured. A case has been registered against 35 people, and arrests are ongoing. Police forces are deployed to maintain order during the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:55 IST
  • India

A violent confrontation escalated in Kanhauli village, leading to a police hostage situation, according to official reports released on Monday. Law enforcement personnel were assaulted after intervening in a dispute.

Constable Vineet Kumar sustained minor injuries, whereas Dughra outpost in-charge Rakesh Kumar endured severe head trauma and was found unconscious. Authorities are currently seeking justice by pursuing 35 suspects implicated in the incident.

Police intervention quelled a morning conflict, yet tensions heightened by evening, culminating in stone pelting. Forces are now stationed to prevent further disturbances as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

