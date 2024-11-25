Left Menu

Justice Sought: Crime Shocks Antop Hill

A man named Anil Gupta was arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Mumbai's Antop Hill. Local residents intervened, apprehending Gupta before handing him to police. The girl received medical attention, and Gupta faces charges under BNS and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:49 IST
Justice Sought: Crime Shocks Antop Hill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested in Mumbai following allegations of raping a four-year-old girl in the city's Antop Hill locality, according to police. The suspect, identified as Anil Gupta, was apprehended by local residents and handed over to the authorities.

According to an official from the Antop Hill police station, the suspect coaxed the young victim into an isolated area littered with debris from a demolished building. The assault came to light when the child began crying, catching the attention of nearby residents.

The minor victim was promptly taken to a civic-run hospital for treatment, while Gupta, a worker at a catering firm, faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including rape, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024