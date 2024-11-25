Justice Sought: Crime Shocks Antop Hill
A man named Anil Gupta was arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Mumbai's Antop Hill. Local residents intervened, apprehending Gupta before handing him to police. The girl received medical attention, and Gupta faces charges under BNS and POCSO Act.
A man has been arrested in Mumbai following allegations of raping a four-year-old girl in the city's Antop Hill locality, according to police. The suspect, identified as Anil Gupta, was apprehended by local residents and handed over to the authorities.
According to an official from the Antop Hill police station, the suspect coaxed the young victim into an isolated area littered with debris from a demolished building. The assault came to light when the child began crying, catching the attention of nearby residents.
The minor victim was promptly taken to a civic-run hospital for treatment, while Gupta, a worker at a catering firm, faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including rape, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
