Justice Department Drops Charges Against Trump

In a significant legal turn, special counsel Jack Smith urged a federal judge to dismiss the case against President-elect Donald Trump. The charges pertain to an alleged plot to overturn the 2020 election, a move guided by a longstanding Justice Department policy that protects sitting presidents from prosecution.

This announcement signals the cessation of what has been labeled a landmark Justice Department initiative aimed at holding Trump accountable for purportedly orchestrating a criminal conspiracy leading to the January 6 Capitol attack.

As outlined in court papers, prosecutors highlighted the constitutional requirement that the case be dismissed before Trump's inauguration, a step reflecting the conclusion of Smith's evaluation of ongoing legal processes following Trump's electoral win.

