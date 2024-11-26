Justice Department Drops Charges Against Trump
Special counsel Jack Smith has requested the dismissal of charges against President-elect Donald Trump, citing Justice Department policy that prohibits prosecuting sitting presidents. This decision concludes the department's attempts to hold Trump accountable for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election and the subsequent January 6 events.
In a significant legal turn, special counsel Jack Smith urged a federal judge to dismiss the case against President-elect Donald Trump. The charges pertain to an alleged plot to overturn the 2020 election, a move guided by a longstanding Justice Department policy that protects sitting presidents from prosecution.
This announcement signals the cessation of what has been labeled a landmark Justice Department initiative aimed at holding Trump accountable for purportedly orchestrating a criminal conspiracy leading to the January 6 Capitol attack.
As outlined in court papers, prosecutors highlighted the constitutional requirement that the case be dismissed before Trump's inauguration, a step reflecting the conclusion of Smith's evaluation of ongoing legal processes following Trump's electoral win.
