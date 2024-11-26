Haiti's Rising Crisis: Women and Girls in Peril
Haiti faces escalating risks for sexual violence survivors amid growing gang influence and healthcare and justice system failures. Nearly 4,000 women and girls reported assaults in 2024, yet many go unreported. Deteriorating healthcare access and political instability exacerbate the crisis, leaving women and girls in peril.
Amidst a deteriorating social and political landscape, sexual violence survivors in Haiti find themselves increasingly vulnerable. A recent report highlights the impact of armed gangs and the collapse of healthcare and justice systems on these individuals, underlining a severe humanitarian crisis.
According to Human Rights Watch, almost 4,000 women and girls have reported sexual violence in Haiti in 2024. Fear of retaliation and inadequate medical assistance deter many from seeking help. Many victims cannot access essential medical care within the crucial 72-hour window for treatments like HIV prophylaxis due to inaccessible healthcare facilities.
International bodies and local organizations are sounding the alarm, but systemic issues and political instability further complicate resolution efforts. The situation has led leading feminist groups to demand government action, though political tensions seem to stifle meaningful progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
