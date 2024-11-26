Trump's Transition: Challenges and Controversies Unfold

In the midst of a delayed transition process, President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming administration faces both political and ethical challenges. Concerns mount over unavailable briefings from U.S. agency officials due to unsigned documents with President Joe Biden, hindering vital transition proceedings.

Amidst this backdrop, the U.S. farming sector raises alarms over mass deportation plans that risk disrupting America's immigrant-reliant food supply chain. The plea for compassion remains unmet as Trump's incoming "border czar" has yet to concede any exemptions.

Separately, legal proceedings capture attention nationwide. Key cases include the ruling on Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction and the Menendez brothers' postponed hearing, pivotal in the realm of U.S. law and justice.

