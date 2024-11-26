Rashmi Shukla Reinstated as Maharashtra DGP After Elections

The Maharashtra government has reinstated Rashmi Shukla as the Director General of Police (DGP), following the conclusion of the assembly elections, as confirmed by an order from the state home department on Monday.

Sanjay Kumar Verma had temporarily filled the role as the state's top police officer, after Shukla was removed on the Election Commission's directive before the elections began, amidst demands from Congress for her removal.

With the elections concluded and results declared, the home department announced the end of Shukla's enforced leave, allowing her to resume her duties as DGP. The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition retained power with a majority win.

(With inputs from agencies.)