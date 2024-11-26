Rashmi Shukla Reinstated as Maharashtra DGP After Elections
Rashmi Shukla has been reinstated as Director General of Police in Maharashtra, following the conclusion of the assembly elections. Previously removed from the position by directive of the Election Commission of India, she has resumed her role after being on compulsory leave during the election period.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has reinstated Rashmi Shukla as the Director General of Police (DGP), following the conclusion of the assembly elections, as confirmed by an order from the state home department on Monday.
Sanjay Kumar Verma had temporarily filled the role as the state's top police officer, after Shukla was removed on the Election Commission's directive before the elections began, amidst demands from Congress for her removal.
With the elections concluded and results declared, the home department announced the end of Shukla's enforced leave, allowing her to resume her duties as DGP. The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition retained power with a majority win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CM Dhami Boosts BJP's Campaign Momentum in Maharashtra
Uttarakhand CM Rallies in Mumbai to Boost BJP's Maharashtra Bid
Political Showdown in Jharkhand: BJP vs. JMM-Congress Alliance
Former AAP Councillor Joins BJP, Shifts Political Allegiance
Battle for Karhal: BJP's Anujesh Pratap Singh Shakes Up Stronghold