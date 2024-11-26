Left Menu

Rashmi Shukla Reinstated as Maharashtra DGP After Elections

Rashmi Shukla has been reinstated as Director General of Police in Maharashtra, following the conclusion of the assembly elections. Previously removed from the position by directive of the Election Commission of India, she has resumed her role after being on compulsory leave during the election period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 08:14 IST
Rashmi Shukla Reinstated as Maharashtra DGP After Elections
Rashmi Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has reinstated Rashmi Shukla as the Director General of Police (DGP), following the conclusion of the assembly elections, as confirmed by an order from the state home department on Monday.

Sanjay Kumar Verma had temporarily filled the role as the state's top police officer, after Shukla was removed on the Election Commission's directive before the elections began, amidst demands from Congress for her removal.

With the elections concluded and results declared, the home department announced the end of Shukla's enforced leave, allowing her to resume her duties as DGP. The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition retained power with a majority win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024