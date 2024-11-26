Left Menu

Patwari Nabbed in Rs 25,000 Bribery Scandal

A revenue official, Uma Shankar, was arrested in Gwalior district for allegedly accepting a bribe for land title transfer. Shankar initially demanded Rs 90,000 but settled for Rs 25,000. The Lokayukta Police conducted a sting operation, catching him in the act, and have filed charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 26-11-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:27 IST
Patwari Nabbed in Rs 25,000 Bribery Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on corruption, a patwari from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district has been arrested on charges of accepting a bribe. The arrest was made following a sting operation conducted by the Lokayukta Police.

The accused, identified as Uma Shankar, reportedly demanded Rs 90,000 for processing a land title transfer but ultimately agreed to a lesser sum of Rs 25,000. This claim was made by Chandrabhan Gurjar, a land purchaser who filed a complaint.

According to inspector Kavindra Singh Chouhan, a trap was set after Gurjar's complaint. Caught in the act at a private office in Bhitarwar, Shankar faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024