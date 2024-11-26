Patwari Nabbed in Rs 25,000 Bribery Scandal
A revenue official, Uma Shankar, was arrested in Gwalior district for allegedly accepting a bribe for land title transfer. Shankar initially demanded Rs 90,000 but settled for Rs 25,000. The Lokayukta Police conducted a sting operation, catching him in the act, and have filed charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
In a significant crackdown on corruption, a patwari from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district has been arrested on charges of accepting a bribe. The arrest was made following a sting operation conducted by the Lokayukta Police.
The accused, identified as Uma Shankar, reportedly demanded Rs 90,000 for processing a land title transfer but ultimately agreed to a lesser sum of Rs 25,000. This claim was made by Chandrabhan Gurjar, a land purchaser who filed a complaint.
According to inspector Kavindra Singh Chouhan, a trap was set after Gurjar's complaint. Caught in the act at a private office in Bhitarwar, Shankar faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act as investigations continue.
