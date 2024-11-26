Tragic Truck Accident Claims Lives of Nomadic Families in Nattika

In a devastating incident in Nattika, a truck ploughed into a tent along a national highway, killing five people, including two young children. This tragic accident occurred early Tuesday when the victims, nomads living in temporary shelters, were struck as they slept.

The truck, carrying timber from Kannur, was reportedly driven by an unlicensed and intoxicated cleaner at the time of the accident. According to Thrissur City police commissioner R Ilango, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the driver and cleaner, with severe legal consequences anticipated.

Local authorities, including District Collector Arjun Pandian and State Revenue Minister K Rajan, stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Efforts are being made to ensure the injured receive proper medical care at Thrissur Medical College.

(With inputs from agencies.)