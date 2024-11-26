Left Menu

Russia's Rapid Advance: A New Phase in the Ukraine Conflict

Russian forces have advanced significantly in Ukraine, capturing substantial territories. Analysts warn of a dangerous phase as Moscow's troops exploit Ukrainian vulnerabilities. Kyiv, aided by U.S. missiles, faces challenges in recruiting and equipping soldiers. President Zelenskiy emphasizes reclaiming all occupied territories, highlighting the ongoing struggle for control in the Donbas region.

Updated: 26-11-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:22 IST
Russian forces are advancing at unprecedented speeds in Ukraine, marking the fastest progress since the initial 2022 invasion. Over the past month, they've seized an area half the size of Greater London, according to analysts and war bloggers, suggesting a dangerous new phase in the conflict.

The independent Russian news group Agentstvo reported that Russia set new records for territory occupied in Ukraine, capturing 235 square kilometers in the past week alone. This marks a significant weekly record for 2024, with further advances since July as Russian forces have overtaken areas in eastern Ukraine, outpacing previous movements throughout 2023.

Currently advancing toward Kurakhove, strategic to the logistical hub of Pokrovsk, Russian forces have capitalized on vulnerabilities in Ukraine's defenses, noted a Washington-based Institute for the Study of War report. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy insists that peace is contingent upon reclaiming all occupied territories, including Crimea, facing challenges in manpower and resources.

