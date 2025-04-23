Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Zelenskiy's Stance on Crimea

U.S. President Trump criticized Ukrainian leader Zelenskiy for his statements rejecting Russia's claim to Crimea. Trump suggested that such comments could hinder peace talks with Russia, asserting that Crimea was lost long ago and should not be part of current discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:43 IST
Trump Criticizes Zelenskiy's Stance on Crimea
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a strong stance against Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy for his recent remarks on Crimea.

On Wednesday, Trump called Zelenskiy's rejection of Russia's occupation of Crimea an 'inflammatory statement', suggesting it could complicate peace negotiations with Russia.

In a Truth Social post, Trump stated that Crimea has been a lost cause for years and should not be a focal point in discussions with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025