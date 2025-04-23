Trump Criticizes Zelenskiy's Stance on Crimea
U.S. President Trump criticized Ukrainian leader Zelenskiy for his statements rejecting Russia's claim to Crimea. Trump suggested that such comments could hinder peace talks with Russia, asserting that Crimea was lost long ago and should not be part of current discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a strong stance against Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy for his recent remarks on Crimea.
On Wednesday, Trump called Zelenskiy's rejection of Russia's occupation of Crimea an 'inflammatory statement', suggesting it could complicate peace negotiations with Russia.
In a Truth Social post, Trump stated that Crimea has been a lost cause for years and should not be a focal point in discussions with Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- Crimea
- Russia
- Peace
- Negoitations
- Truth Social
- Occupation
- Statement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Andrey Rublev Teams Up with Marat Safin: A New Chapter in Russian Tennis
Yoga's Towering Tribute: A Serenade of Peace at One World Trade Center
A US-Russian crew of three launches to the International Space Station, reports AP.
Russian Rocket Launches Multinational Crew to ISS
Goldman Sachs Forecast: High Hopes for Ukraine Peace Deal