Trump Criticizes Zelenskiy's Stance on Crimea

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a strong stance against Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy for his recent remarks on Crimea.

On Wednesday, Trump called Zelenskiy's rejection of Russia's occupation of Crimea an 'inflammatory statement', suggesting it could complicate peace negotiations with Russia.

In a Truth Social post, Trump stated that Crimea has been a lost cause for years and should not be a focal point in discussions with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)