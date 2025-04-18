China Rejects Zelenskiy's Weapon Supply Accusations

The Chinese foreign ministry has firmly dismissed allegations made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who suggested that China was supplying weapons to Russia amid ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

On Friday, spokesperson Lin Jian addressed the issue during a routine press briefing, labeling the accusation as "groundless."

Reaffirming its neutral position in the conflict, China emphasized that it has not, and will not, supply lethal weapons to any parties involved in the crisis.

