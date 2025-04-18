Left Menu

China Rejects Zelenskiy's Weapon Supply Accusations

China has denied accusations from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that it has supplied weapons to Russia during the Ukraine crisis. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson dismissed the claims as unfounded, reinforcing China's stance of not providing lethal aid to conflicting parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-04-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 12:52 IST
  • China

The Chinese foreign ministry has firmly dismissed allegations made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who suggested that China was supplying weapons to Russia amid ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

On Friday, spokesperson Lin Jian addressed the issue during a routine press briefing, labeling the accusation as "groundless."

Reaffirming its neutral position in the conflict, China emphasized that it has not, and will not, supply lethal weapons to any parties involved in the crisis.

