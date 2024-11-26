Left Menu

Renewed Accusations in Notorious Domestic Violence Case in Kerala

The Kerala High Court previously quashed the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case after a joint plea; however, the victim accuses her husband of physical abuse again. Despite initially retracting accusations and apologies, recent injuries led to a police complaint. The husband remains detained and under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:26 IST
In a significant development, the victim in the high-profile Pantheerankavu domestic violence case has once again accused her husband of physical abuse, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The woman, who was hospitalized with facial injuries, initially hesitated to file a complaint, but later provided a statement implicating her spouse. Authorities have detained the husband pending further inquiry.

Previously, the victim had retracted her charges, citing parental influence, leading the Kerala High Court to dismiss the case. This renewed complaint casts doubt on the earlier reconciliatory narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

