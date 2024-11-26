Renewed Accusations in Notorious Domestic Violence Case in Kerala

In a significant development, the victim in the high-profile Pantheerankavu domestic violence case has once again accused her husband of physical abuse, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The woman, who was hospitalized with facial injuries, initially hesitated to file a complaint, but later provided a statement implicating her spouse. Authorities have detained the husband pending further inquiry.

Previously, the victim had retracted her charges, citing parental influence, leading the Kerala High Court to dismiss the case. This renewed complaint casts doubt on the earlier reconciliatory narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)