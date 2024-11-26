Constitution Day Marred by Minority Threats: Mehbooba Mufti's Concern
Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief, expressed concern over the threats faced by India's largest minority as the nation celebrated Constitution Day. Citing the violence in Sambhal over a mosque survey, Mufti emphasized the erosion of constitutional values and urged for a collective defense of national identity.
Mehbooba Mufti, the chief of the People's Democratic Party, voiced her concern on Tuesday regarding the unprecedented threats facing the country's largest minority during Constitution Day celebrations.
Referring to the fatal violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, where four individuals were killed amid protests against a court-ordered mosque survey, Mufti highlighted the ongoing challenges to minority rights.
As the government commenced a yearlong celebration for the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, Mufti stressed the critical need to uphold constitutional values, warning of the risks to India's distinct identity.
