Constitution Day Marred by Minority Threats: Mehbooba Mufti's Concern

Mehbooba Mufti, the chief of the People's Democratic Party, voiced her concern on Tuesday regarding the unprecedented threats facing the country's largest minority during Constitution Day celebrations.

Referring to the fatal violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, where four individuals were killed amid protests against a court-ordered mosque survey, Mufti highlighted the ongoing challenges to minority rights.

As the government commenced a yearlong celebration for the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, Mufti stressed the critical need to uphold constitutional values, warning of the risks to India's distinct identity.

