Supreme Court Suspends Life Sentence in High-Profile Political Murder Case

The Supreme Court suspended the life imprisonment of two convicts involved in the 2003 murder case of NCP leader Ram Avatar Jaggi in Chhattisgarh. Amidst rising political tensions, the murder case revealed a deep conspiracy implicating political figures and police officers, challenging the Congress-led government’s position ahead of the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:57 IST
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took a pivotal step by suspending the life sentences of two individuals convicted in the high-profile 2003 murder case of Ram Avatar Jaggi, a prominent Nationalist Congress Party leader in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The case, steeped in political intrigue, occurred during escalating tensions and just before a major NCP rally, making it a political flashpoint against the ruling Congress-led government. The murder investigation, initially conducted by state police, was later handed to the Central Bureau of Investigation, unearthing a complex web of conspiracy, alleged political motivations, and police cover-ups.

The court’s decision, impacting the sentences of Abhay Goyal and Feroz Sidhiquie, comes as part of ongoing judicial proceedings involving multiple appeals against convictions and life imprisonments, spotlighting allegations of political manipulation surrounding the 2003 murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

