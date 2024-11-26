Left Menu

Hindu Leader Denied Bail in Bangladesh: Protests Erupt

A Bangladeshi court ordered Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a leader of the Sammilita Sanatani Jote, be jailed, rejecting his bail request. Protests ensued following his arrest for alleged disrespect of Bangladesh's national flag. The charges stem from an October rally in Chattogram involving 19 people.

A Bangladeshi court on Tuesday denied bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, ordering his incarceration. The legal decision sparked protests from his followers at the court premises.

The Chattogram Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam issued the order at approximately 11:45 am, according to local news outlet BDNews24.com.

Das was arrested by Bangladesh police at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday. His detention was requested by the regular police force, but no detailed charges were disclosed. Earlier, a case accused Das and 18 others of disrespecting the national flag during an October rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

