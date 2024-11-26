High Seas Bust: Methamphetamine Trafficking to Thailand

The Andaman and Nicobar Command, along with local police, have intercepted a significant drug shipment in a fishing trawler manned by six Myanmarese crew members near Barren Island. The seized contraband, totaling 5,500 kg, comprised Methamphetamine purportedly destined for Thailand.

Authorities are currently examining the call details of a satellite phone seized from the vessel to track the identity of the drug consignment's intended recipients. The crew, withholding information during interrogations, seem to fear revealing those behind the operation. Efforts to obtain the phone's call records from the service provider are ongoing.

The magnitude and method of the shipment suggest ties to notorious drug networks, such as the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Chinese El Chapo gang. Officials cite a marked increase in demand for such substances in Thailand during festive seasons as a probable motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)