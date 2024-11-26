Left Menu

High Seas Bust: Methamphetamine Trafficking to Thailand

A massive 5,500 kg haul of Methamphetamine was intercepted in the Andaman Sea. The contraband, hidden in a fishing trawler from Myanmar, was en route to Thailand. Six crew members have been detained, and officials suspect ties to prominent drug cartels. Investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:44 IST
High Seas Bust: Methamphetamine Trafficking to Thailand
  • Country:
  • India

The Andaman and Nicobar Command, along with local police, have intercepted a significant drug shipment in a fishing trawler manned by six Myanmarese crew members near Barren Island. The seized contraband, totaling 5,500 kg, comprised Methamphetamine purportedly destined for Thailand.

Authorities are currently examining the call details of a satellite phone seized from the vessel to track the identity of the drug consignment's intended recipients. The crew, withholding information during interrogations, seem to fear revealing those behind the operation. Efforts to obtain the phone's call records from the service provider are ongoing.

The magnitude and method of the shipment suggest ties to notorious drug networks, such as the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Chinese El Chapo gang. Officials cite a marked increase in demand for such substances in Thailand during festive seasons as a probable motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024