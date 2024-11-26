Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Reinforcing Social Barriers

Rahul Gandhi, addressing the Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan, criticized Prime Minister Modi and the RSS for reinforcing social barriers against Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs. He claimed past UPA efforts weakened these barriers but not sufficiently. Gandhi also endorsed caste surveys, such as the one in Telangana, pledging similar actions under Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:08 IST
In a sharp critique aimed at the nation's leadership, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS of reinforcing social divisions that disadvantage Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs.

Speaking at the Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan, Gandhi alleged that Modi has ignored the very foundation of the nation, the Constitution, which he supposedly hasn't read. He asserted that the steps taken by the previous UPA government to dismantle these societal barriers were insufficient but notable.

Gandhi pointed to a caste survey in Telangana as a pivotal move and pledged that Congress would follow suit in other regions if they assume power. He reflected on the UPA's initiatives like MGNREGA and the right to food act, claiming they were initial steps toward dismantling these entrenched barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

