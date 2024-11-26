Russia's Stance on Ukraine: Pursuing Lasting Peace
Russia rejects freezing the Ukraine conflict, instead seeking enduring peace that addresses its root causes, according to Sergei Naryshkin, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. Russia claims battlefield initiative and is open to talks, but firmly opposes merely halting the hostilities.
Russia has made clear its opposition to simply pausing the conflict in Ukraine, as Moscow seeks a comprehensive peace solution that tackles the underlying causes of the crisis. This position was stated by Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, during a recent announcement.
Naryshkin emphasized that Russia possesses the initiative on the battlefield and is resolute in its stance against a mere freezing of the conflict. The goal, according to Naryshkin, is a lasting peace agreement rather than temporary measures.
While open to negotiations, Russia demands that discussions focus on long-term resolutions to ensure enduring stability in the region, highlighting the country's firm commitment to addressing deeper-rooted issues in the Ukraine conflict.
