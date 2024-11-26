Russia has made clear its opposition to simply pausing the conflict in Ukraine, as Moscow seeks a comprehensive peace solution that tackles the underlying causes of the crisis. This position was stated by Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, during a recent announcement.

Naryshkin emphasized that Russia possesses the initiative on the battlefield and is resolute in its stance against a mere freezing of the conflict. The goal, according to Naryshkin, is a lasting peace agreement rather than temporary measures.

While open to negotiations, Russia demands that discussions focus on long-term resolutions to ensure enduring stability in the region, highlighting the country's firm commitment to addressing deeper-rooted issues in the Ukraine conflict.

