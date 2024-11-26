Left Menu

Israel and Hezbollah Near Ceasefire Amid Renewed Diplomacy

Israel is poised to approve a U.S.-mediated ceasefire with Lebanon's Hezbollah, potentially ending a deadly conflict. Key stakeholders, including U.S. and French leaders, are involved in final negotiations. An agreement could lead to Israeli troop withdrawal and Hezbollah disarming in southern Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:23 IST
Israel and Hezbollah Near Ceasefire Amid Renewed Diplomacy
Representative Image Image Credit:

In a significant turn of events, Israel looks set to approve a U.S.-mediated ceasefire with Hezbollah, promising an end to the conflict ignited by the Gaza war over a year ago. The Israeli security cabinet is expected to meet shortly to finalize the approval.

According to senior Lebanese sources, the ceasefire declaration is anticipated from U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron soon. The planned agreement suggests Israeli troops will withdraw from southern Lebanon, and the Lebanese army will take their place.

Despite diplomatic strides, military escalations continue, with recent Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah-controlled areas in Beirut. The conflict has displaced over a million Lebanese, adding urgency to reconstruction efforts amidst looming winter challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024