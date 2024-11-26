Israel and Hezbollah Near Ceasefire Amid Renewed Diplomacy

In a significant turn of events, Israel looks set to approve a U.S.-mediated ceasefire with Hezbollah, promising an end to the conflict ignited by the Gaza war over a year ago. The Israeli security cabinet is expected to meet shortly to finalize the approval.

According to senior Lebanese sources, the ceasefire declaration is anticipated from U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron soon. The planned agreement suggests Israeli troops will withdraw from southern Lebanon, and the Lebanese army will take their place.

Despite diplomatic strides, military escalations continue, with recent Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah-controlled areas in Beirut. The conflict has displaced over a million Lebanese, adding urgency to reconstruction efforts amidst looming winter challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)