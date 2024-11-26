Left Menu

Breakthrough in Ceasefire Talks: Israel and Hezbollah on the Brink of Peace

Israel is set to approve a U.S.-mediated ceasefire with Lebanon's Hezbollah to end conflict ignited by the Gaza war. The ceasefire may be declared by Presidents Biden and Macron, with significant progress made. The agreement involves Israeli troop withdrawal and U.N. enforcement, while Lebanon faces huge reconstruction challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:16 IST
Breakthrough in Ceasefire Talks: Israel and Hezbollah on the Brink of Peace
Representative Image Image Credit:

In a significant development, Israel is on the brink of approving a U.S.-backed ceasefire with Lebanon's Hezbollah, potentially ending a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives since the Gaza war began over a year ago. The ceasefire discussions have found consensus among major stakeholders, with Israeli and U.S. leaders set to announce a truce as soon as it gains formal approval from Israel's security cabinet.

The negotiations involve a proposed withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon and the deployment of Lebanon's army in Hezbollah strongholds. Despite recent escalations with Israeli airstrikes in Beirut and rocket attacks on Israel's cities, the ceasefire would allow displaced residents to return and offer hope for reconstruction in Lebanon.

The diplomatic efforts, rooted in past U.N. resolutions to curb hostilities, reflect international pressure to stabilize the region. Washington, in coordination with French President Emmanuel Macron, is driving this peace initiative, acknowledging the complex challenges ahead as both sides take cautious steps toward sustainable peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024