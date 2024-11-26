Arrest Warrant Issued For France24 Reporter

A Russian court has issued an arrest warrant for Catherine Norris Trent, a reporter associated with France24, accusing her of illegally entering the country's western Kursk region. According to the state news agency TASS, Trent allegedly crossed into Russian territory with the Ukrainian military to report a story.

This move is part of a broader effort by Russia, which has initiated criminal cases against multiple Western journalists who have covered events in Kursk. The region came into the spotlight after Ukrainian troops breached the border on August 6, capturing a portion of Russian land.

Legal proceedings against these journalists are being conducted in absentia. The arrest orders imply that these reporters risk detention should they enter Russian soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)