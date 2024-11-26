Left Menu

Congress Demands Full Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president, Tariq Hameed Karra, expressed concerns over the central government's reluctance to restore full statehood to the UT. The Congress opposes amendments that retain certain vital departments under central control. The party is committed to its stance against the abrogation of Article 370.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:51 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra has accused the central government of undermining full statehood restoration for the Union Territory. He claims the government aims to keep vital state departments, a move strongly opposed by his party.

Speaking at a public rally celebrating Constitution Day in Rajouri, Karra reiterated the Congress's refusal to accept any amendments that favor central control. He highlighted that the Congress has consistently opposed the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, terming it undemocratic.

Karra emphasized the Congress's demand for complete statehood restoration in line with the Supreme Court's decision, a key electoral promise. He also commented on party dynamics, referencing alliances and electoral strategies, while advocating for communal harmony over divisive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

