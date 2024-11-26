Left Menu

Tragic End of Young Man with Troubling Past

Ritik, a 23-year-old man from Meerut, passed away at a hotel after a drinking session with friends. His death is reportedly unrelated to an incident last year that involved a viral video of him being assaulted. Investigations, including CCTV review and postmortem, are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:10 IST
Tragic End of Young Man with Troubling Past
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
A 23-year-old Meerut resident, who was the victim of a publicized assault last year, has died following a recent drinking session with friends at a hotel, police report.

The deceased, Ritik, previously featured in a viral video where he was seen being attacked and degraded. Official statements confirm no correlation between the past incident and his death.

The case remains open as authorities examine hotel CCTV footage and await postmortem results to determine the cause of death, emphasizing that the family has not filed a new complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

