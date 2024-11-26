Tragic End of Young Man with Troubling Past

A 23-year-old Meerut resident, who was the victim of a publicized assault last year, has died following a recent drinking session with friends at a hotel, police report.

The deceased, Ritik, previously featured in a viral video where he was seen being attacked and degraded. Official statements confirm no correlation between the past incident and his death.

The case remains open as authorities examine hotel CCTV footage and await postmortem results to determine the cause of death, emphasizing that the family has not filed a new complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)