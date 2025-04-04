Left Menu

Viral Video of Tiger Retreating from Gaur Sparks Online Frenzy

A video capturing a tiger retreating into the forest upon seeing a gaur in Satpura Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, went viral. Tourists filmed the encounter, featuring a jeep and the tiger. STR field director, Rakhi Nanda speculates the video location as the Madhai area.

04-04-2025
A captivating video that has rapidly gained popularity on social media shows a tiger quickly retreating into the forest at the sight of a gaur in Madhya Pradesh's Satpura Tiger Reserve.

Filmed by tourists, the footage depicts a jeep on a rugged pathway as the tiger darts away, startled by the presence of the gaur.

Rakhi Nanda, field director of STR, acknowledged the video's existence, suggesting it may have been captured in the Madhai area, but the exact timing remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

