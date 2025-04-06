Hakki Pikki Boy's Ordeal: Viral Video Sparks Outrage and Arrests

In a shocking incident from Davangere district, a minor boy belonging to the Hakki Pikki tribe endured a brutal assault at the hands of alleged vigilantes. The perpetrators tied him to a tree, beat him, and subjected him to excruciating ant torture on mere suspicion of theft, as reported by police sources on Sunday.

The brutality came to light through a video that quickly went viral, igniting public outrage. Following the video's dissemination, law enforcement officials promptly arrested nine suspects linked to the crime, marking an important step in seeking justice for the targeted tribal minors.

The episode, believed to have transpired on April 4 in Ashtappanahalli, Channagiri Taluk, also saw another boy being assaulted while attempting to intervene and rescue the victim. Police investigations continue as the community calls for stronger measures against tribal discrimination and mob violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)