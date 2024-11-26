Left Menu

UN Rights Chief Alarmed by Deadly Escalation in Lebanon

The United Nations' top human rights official has expressed alarm over recent violence in Lebanon, where Israeli airstrikes have reportedly killed nearly 100 people, including women, children, and medics. The conflict has intensified since September, with significant Lebanese civilian casualties reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:15 IST
UN Rights Chief Alarmed by Deadly Escalation in Lebanon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Nations' human rights chief, Volker Turk, has raised concerns about the alarming rise in hostilities in Lebanon. Recent Israeli airstrikes have reportedly resulted in nearly 100 deaths, including women, children, and medics, according to U.N. sources.

In a briefing in Geneva, Jeremy Laurence, spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights, detailed that seven paramedics were reportedly killed during Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon between November 22nd and 23rd, adding to the toll of 226 healthcare workers since early October. However, official verification by U.N. monitors on these figures was not confirmed.

Israel maintains that its airstrikes target military objectives in Lebanon and Gaza while taking measures to protect civilians. Nevertheless, it has accused Hezbollah, similar to Hamas, of using civilians as human shields, a claim that both groups have denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024