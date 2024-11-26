UN Rights Chief Alarmed by Deadly Escalation in Lebanon

The United Nations' human rights chief, Volker Turk, has raised concerns about the alarming rise in hostilities in Lebanon. Recent Israeli airstrikes have reportedly resulted in nearly 100 deaths, including women, children, and medics, according to U.N. sources.

In a briefing in Geneva, Jeremy Laurence, spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights, detailed that seven paramedics were reportedly killed during Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon between November 22nd and 23rd, adding to the toll of 226 healthcare workers since early October. However, official verification by U.N. monitors on these figures was not confirmed.

Israel maintains that its airstrikes target military objectives in Lebanon and Gaza while taking measures to protect civilians. Nevertheless, it has accused Hezbollah, similar to Hamas, of using civilians as human shields, a claim that both groups have denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)