Explosive Wake-Up Call: Blasts in Chandigarh Entertainment Hub

Two low-intensity explosions shook the Sector 26 area of Chandigarh early Tuesday, targeting two popular entertainment venues. One of these venues, Seville, is reportedly owned by rapper Badshah. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the incidents, though the blasts shattered windows at the De'Orra bar nearby.

Security footage revealed an unidentified individual tossing an object towards one of the lounges, followed by a plume of smoke. Police sources indicate two suspects may have arrived on a motorcycle. Law enforcement responded to a call around 3.25 am and discovered remnants such as jute rope. Central Forensic Science Laboratory teams collected evidence from the site to aid in the ongoing investigation.

Chandigarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilbag Singh Dhaliwal stated that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed. Worker Puran recounted that despite the lounge being closed, several staff members were present and heard a loud explosion, prompting them to investigate the damage.

