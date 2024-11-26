Trump's Fentanyl Feud: Tensions with China Over U.S. Drug Crisis

Donald Trump's anticipated presidency heralds a potential transformation in the U.S. approach to the escalating fentanyl crisis, with a sharpened focus on China. As a significant source of the drug's chemical precursors, China is deemed the primary obstacle by U.S. counternarcotics officials.

Advisors within Trump's circle are urging a firmer stance towards Beijing compared to the current administration led by Joe Biden. Trump's proposed strategy involves implementing further tariffs on Chinese goods and sanctioning Chinese banks associated with fentanyl-related activities.

Despite ongoing negotiations yielding some modest advancements, U.S. officials express frustration over China's response, advocating for increased pressure and a more decisive strategy to catalyze substantial action from Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)