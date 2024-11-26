Students Detained Amid Protest Over Sambhal Clashes
Several student activists from Jawaharlal Nehru University were detained by police during a protest over the Sambhal killings. Demonstrations outside Uttar Pradesh Bhavan followed violent clashes in Sambhal, resulting in multiple casualties. Among the detainees were student leaders from prominent university associations.
- Country:
- India
Several student activists from the All India Students' Association and the Students' Federation of India at Jawaharlal Nehru University were detained by police on Tuesday. The students were protesting outside Uttar Pradesh Bhavan regarding the Sambhal killings.
The protest followed violent clashes in Sambhal on Sunday. Three people were killed, and several others, including around 20 security personnel, were injured. The violence erupted over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque.
A delegation of students, including JNU Students' Union president Dhananjay and SFI vice-president Arif Siddiqui, marched from Udyog Bhawan metro station to UP Bhavan, according to a statement from AISA-SFI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC directs Delhi police commissioner to form special cell to impose firecrackers ban.
Delhi Police Intensifies Security Amid Surge in Crime
Quick-Thinking Delhi Police Nabs Signal-Chasing Phone Thief
Tensions Surge Amidst Bandhs After Violent Clashes in Manipur
Corruption Crackdown: Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Caught in Bribery Scandal