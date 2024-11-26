Ceasefire Looms: Peace Amid the Tensions Between Israel and Hezbollah
Israel and Hezbollah, backed by Iran, are on the verge of a ceasefire to end a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives over 14 months. Both nations seem optimistic about reaching a deal that would require Israeli troop withdrawal and Lebanese military deployment in southern Lebanon, alongside international diplomatic efforts.
On Tuesday, Israeli and Lebanese officials indicated that Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel were nearing a ceasefire deal, potentially ending a 14-month conflict that has resulted in thousands of casualties. Optimism was expressed by both Israeli and Lebanese officials regarding the prospect of reaching an agreement.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to lead a security cabinet meeting to approve the deal's text, which would pave the way for a joint ceasefire announcement by U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. The prospective agreement involves the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the deployment of the Lebanese army, with support from the U.S. in rebuilding infrastructure damaged during the conflict.
As both sides negotiate, the region remains volatile with ongoing military actions and diplomatic efforts. Israeli airstrikes have intensified in Lebanon, prompting international concern over civilian casualties. The proposed ceasefire aligns with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, aiming to restore peace and allow displaced individuals to return home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
