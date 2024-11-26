West Bengal Embraces Drones for Modern Firefighting

In a move to modernize fire-fighting operations, the West Bengal government, as per Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose, is considering the deployment of drones across the state. Announced on Tuesday, this initiative aims to bolster current efforts in combating fire hazards.

Speaking in the assembly, Minister Bose highlighted the planned addition of 75 new fire engines and six hydraulic ladders, scheduled for January deployment. He noted a significant reduction in fire incidents in Kolkata, from 1,590 cases in 2022-23 to 920 in 2023-2024.

New fire stations, including revamped facilities in Kolkata and newly proposed ones in districts like Kalimpong and Birbhum, promise enhanced safety measures. Furthermore, Bose mentioned concerns over fraud-related fires by businesspersons claiming insurance money.

(With inputs from agencies.)