Trump's Upcoming Inauguration: A Turbulent Transition Amid Ethical Concerns

President-elect Donald Trump has not yet started the formal transition process with President Joe Biden, raising ethics and security concerns. Sections of the legal community are discussing his plans to involve the military in deportations. Additionally, U.S. courts are involved in high-profile cases related to Trump's 2024 campaign and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:31 IST
Trump

The formal transition process between President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden remains stalled due to the lack of signed documents from Trump, raising concerns about the seamless transfer of critical information between the outgoing and incoming administrations.

This unusual delay prevents briefing sessions for Trump's incoming team by key U.S. agencies, including the Treasury and the State Department, causing discussions around security and ethical implications.

Simultaneously, Trump's plans to employ the military for deportations spark legal debates, while other court issues like the Ghislaine Maxwell appeal and Biden's policy proposals remain under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

