Trump's Upcoming Inauguration: A Turbulent Transition Amid Ethical Concerns

The formal transition process between President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden remains stalled due to the lack of signed documents from Trump, raising concerns about the seamless transfer of critical information between the outgoing and incoming administrations.

This unusual delay prevents briefing sessions for Trump's incoming team by key U.S. agencies, including the Treasury and the State Department, causing discussions around security and ethical implications.

Simultaneously, Trump's plans to employ the military for deportations spark legal debates, while other court issues like the Ghislaine Maxwell appeal and Biden's policy proposals remain under scrutiny.

