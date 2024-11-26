Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Path Towards Panchayati Raj Elections

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary emphasized the Jammu and Kashmir government's commitment to holding panchayati raj elections after completing certain formalities. He stressed the importance of teaching the Constitution to the younger generation, honoring its foundational role, and promoting social equality as advocated by Ambedkar.

The Jammu and Kashmir government is preparing to hold panchayati raj elections in the Union Territory, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary announced on Tuesday. Speaking in Udhampur, Choudhary indicated that necessary voter lists and reservation issues are being addressed before the polls take place.

In his address on Constitution Day, Choudhary underscored the importance of educating the youth about the Constitution, noting its significance in fostering social equality and justice. He attributed his rise from humble beginnings to the opportunities afforded by the Constitution, crafted by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Choudhary called for the inclusion of constitutional education in school curriculums to deepen understanding among the younger generation. He urged citizens to uphold the principles of the Constitution, which promises justice and social equality to all, highlighting Ambedkar's legacy in shaping a fair and just society.

