Constitution Day: A Guiding Light in India's Transformation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the Constitution as a vital guiding force for transforming India. During the Constitution Day event at the Supreme Court, he paid homage to Mumbai terror attack victims and highlighted the implementation of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled the Indian Constitution, describing it as a 'living stream' guiding the nation amidst its transformation. His remarks came during Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court.
Modi paid respects to the victims of the Mumbai terror attack and reiterated that India is resolute in its fight against terrorism. Emphasizing the importance of the Constitution, he noted its first formal celebration in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Prime Minister underscored the necessity of prompt justice for citizens, announcing a shift to a justice-based judicial system. Modi's speech echoed the sentiment of 'nation first', aiming to foster a developed India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
