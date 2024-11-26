Imphal Valley Protest: Shutdown Over AFSPA and Militancy
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has announced a two-day shutdown of government offices in Imphal Valley, demanding action against Kuki militants and the removal of AFSPA. The protest follows the state government's failure to act on resolutions from a meeting of NDA legislators.
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has declared a two-day shutdown of central and state government offices from November 27 in Imphal Valley. This move is in protest against the Manipur government's inaction on a resolution to remove AFSPA and target suspected Kuki militants, as decided in a November meeting.
COCOMI coordinator Thokchom Somorendro accused the government of not acting within the agreed timeframe. The resolution, supported by 27 NDA legislators, had called for a 'mass operation' within seven days to address violence attributed to the Kuki militants.
While essential services and educational institutions are exempt, the shutdown marks increased tensions in a state already grappling with ethnic violence. COCOMI also announced a boycott of Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid escalating unrest, demanding the removal of two Kuki ministers from the state cabinet.
