Imphal Valley Protest: Shutdown Over AFSPA and Militancy

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has declared a two-day shutdown of central and state government offices from November 27 in Imphal Valley. This move is in protest against the Manipur government's inaction on a resolution to remove AFSPA and target suspected Kuki militants, as decided in a November meeting.

COCOMI coordinator Thokchom Somorendro accused the government of not acting within the agreed timeframe. The resolution, supported by 27 NDA legislators, had called for a 'mass operation' within seven days to address violence attributed to the Kuki militants.

While essential services and educational institutions are exempt, the shutdown marks increased tensions in a state already grappling with ethnic violence. COCOMI also announced a boycott of Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid escalating unrest, demanding the removal of two Kuki ministers from the state cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)