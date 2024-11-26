Left Menu

Imphal Valley Protest: Shutdown Over AFSPA and Militancy

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has announced a two-day shutdown of government offices in Imphal Valley, demanding action against Kuki militants and the removal of AFSPA. The protest follows the state government's failure to act on resolutions from a meeting of NDA legislators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:23 IST
Imphal Valley Protest: Shutdown Over AFSPA and Militancy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has declared a two-day shutdown of central and state government offices from November 27 in Imphal Valley. This move is in protest against the Manipur government's inaction on a resolution to remove AFSPA and target suspected Kuki militants, as decided in a November meeting.

COCOMI coordinator Thokchom Somorendro accused the government of not acting within the agreed timeframe. The resolution, supported by 27 NDA legislators, had called for a 'mass operation' within seven days to address violence attributed to the Kuki militants.

While essential services and educational institutions are exempt, the shutdown marks increased tensions in a state already grappling with ethnic violence. COCOMI also announced a boycott of Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid escalating unrest, demanding the removal of two Kuki ministers from the state cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024