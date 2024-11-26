Controversial Army Letter Sparks Debate on Women's Leadership

A recent letter from a top Indian Army official has stirred controversy regarding the role of women in military leadership positions. The letter, addressed to the Eastern Army commander, criticized women commanding officers, branding them with traits like 'exaggerated tendency to complain' and 'lack of empathy.'

Although the letter was presented as feedback from the general in question, army sources have clarified that it does not reflect the official stance of the 1.3 million-strong force, which is officially gender-agnostic. This development comes after a landmark Supreme Court ruling in 2020, which mandated permanent commissions for women officers.

The letter was part of an 'in-house review' assessing the performance of eight women commanding officers, following a special selection board that promoted 108 women to the rank of colonel. It has already sparked significant criticism and debate across various social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)