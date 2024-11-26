Left Menu

G7 Ministers Condemn Russia's Nuclear Rhetoric

Foreign ministers from the G7 nations have expressed strong support for Ukraine while condemning Russia's nuclear threats. They also highlighted the risks posed by North Korea's support for Russia, suggesting an escalation with potential repercussions for both Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fiuggi | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:38 IST
G7 Ministers Condemn Russia's Nuclear Rhetoric
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Foreign ministers from the G7 nations have united in support of Ukraine, condemning Russia's 'irresponsible and threatening nuclear rhetoric.'

During a two-day meeting, the ministers issued a draft statement highlighting concerns over the growing alliance between North Korea and Russia. They warned that North Korean support marks a dangerous expansion of the conflict in Ukraine.

The G7 emphasized the serious consequences of this support, underlining the potential threat to European and Indo-Pacific security landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024