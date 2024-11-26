G7 Ministers Condemn Russia's Nuclear Rhetoric

Foreign ministers from the G7 nations have united in support of Ukraine, condemning Russia's 'irresponsible and threatening nuclear rhetoric.'

During a two-day meeting, the ministers issued a draft statement highlighting concerns over the growing alliance between North Korea and Russia. They warned that North Korean support marks a dangerous expansion of the conflict in Ukraine.

The G7 emphasized the serious consequences of this support, underlining the potential threat to European and Indo-Pacific security landscapes.

