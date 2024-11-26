G7 Ministers Condemn Russia's Nuclear Rhetoric
Foreign ministers from the G7 nations have expressed strong support for Ukraine while condemning Russia's nuclear threats. They also highlighted the risks posed by North Korea's support for Russia, suggesting an escalation with potential repercussions for both Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.
- Italy
Foreign ministers from the G7 nations have united in support of Ukraine, condemning Russia's 'irresponsible and threatening nuclear rhetoric.'
During a two-day meeting, the ministers issued a draft statement highlighting concerns over the growing alliance between North Korea and Russia. They warned that North Korean support marks a dangerous expansion of the conflict in Ukraine.
The G7 emphasized the serious consequences of this support, underlining the potential threat to European and Indo-Pacific security landscapes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
